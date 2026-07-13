King's College London researchers identify karyoptosis in Alzheimer's and FTD

Researchers show kinases control karyoptosis

Digging into thousands of brain cells, researchers saw karyoptosis in 35% of cells from people with Alzheimer's disease, much higher than in healthy brains.

They also figured out that certain enzymes called kinases control this cell death process.

When scientists blocked these kinases in laboratory tests, signs of karyoptosis dropped.

That means targeting these enzymes might open up new ways to slow down or treat brain cell loss in Alzheimer's disease and FTD someday.