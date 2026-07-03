Kioxia returns with BiCS flash samples amid AI storage demand
Technology
Kioxia, once seen as a fallen giant in Japan's chip industry, is back in the spotlight.
It has started shipping samples of its latest BiCS Flash memory chips, just as AI tech pushes demand for faster, bigger storage.
The company marked its comeback with a ceremony at its Kitakami factory in northern Japan.
Kioxia surpasses $250B valuation overtaking Toyota
With these next-generation chips, Kioxia's market value surpassed $250 billion in 2026, overtaking Toyota Motor.
Their Fab2 facility uses cutting-edge technology like wafer bonding to stay ahead of rivals.
As global demand for high-capacity memory grows, Kioxia is helping Japan compete internationally and strengthen supply chains, even as South Korea and others ramp up their own investments.