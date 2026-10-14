KL Deemed to be University, HCL launch 'Agentic AI Campus'
KL Deemed to be University and KLH Hyderabad have joined forces with HCL Group AI Labs to kick off the "Agentic AI Campus" program.
The goal? Help students move beyond just using smart tech, so they can actually design it, thanks to a curriculum packed with machine learning, generative AI, and large language models.
Curriculum blends AI with software skills
The new curriculum blends AI with core software skills like programming and cloud computing, all taught through hands-on projects.
Students get to tackle real challenges from fields like healthcare and agriculture, plus take part in industry competitions that could spark startup ideas.
As Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, put it, this is about empowering students to not just consume technology but also create it.