Krishna Sastry Pendyala warns AI-powered cyberattacks threaten banks, supply chains
AI-powered cyber attacks are becoming a big worry for India's banks and supply chains, says cybersecurity expert Krishna Sastry Pendyala.
Speaking at the India Data Protection Summit in Bengaluru, he called out how current data privacy laws aren't keeping up with these new threats and stressed the need for stronger cyber defenses.
Biometric and medical data at risk
Pendyala also pointed out that biometric and medical data, like fingerprints or health info, could be exposed, especially if shared on platforms like ChatGPT.
He's concerned about new government frameworks like DEPA making things riskier.
His main message: India needs smarter, faster security tools to keep up with evolving AI threats and protect everyone's sensitive info.