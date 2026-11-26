Kurtaj sentenced to 7 years and released on license immediately
Arion Kurtaj, the hacker who leaked a ton of unfinished GTA six footage in 2022, just got a seven-year prison sentence, but was released on license right away.
He will be under supervision in the community, and restrictions have been placed on his use of messaging platforms including Telegram and Discord.
Kurtaj hacked Rockstar using fire stick
Kurtaj managed to hack Rockstar Games from a hotel room using an Amazon Fire Stick, even after his computer was taken away. His cyberattacks did not stop there. He also targeted Uber and Revolut.
The case is back in the spotlight now that GTA six has officially launched, serving as a reminder of how serious cybercrime can get for the gaming world.