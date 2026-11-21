Lab-bred Wolbachia mosquitoes reduced dengue and chikungunya 69% in Brazil
Brazil just saw a major breakthrough against mosquito-borne diseases: releasing lab-bred mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia led to a 69% drop in dengue and chikungunya infections.
The four-year study, which followed more than 5,700 children in Belo Horizonte, showed infection rates were much lower where these special mosquitoes were set free: big news for places battling outbreaks.
Wolbachia reduces mosquitoes' virus transmission
These lab-bred mosquitoes carry Wolbachia, a harmless bacterium that significantly reduces the mosquitoes' ability to transmit certain viruses.
When they mix with local mosquitoes, their offspring inherit this virus-fighting power, so over time, fewer people get sick.
With Florida facing its own dengue surge right now and past success stories from Indonesia, this approach could be a game-changer worldwide.