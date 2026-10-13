Laplace Intelligence tests self-driving and robot AI with red teaming
Technology
Laplace Intelligence, a startup from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has come up with a clever way to check if robots and self-driving cars are safe before they hit the streets.
Their system uses AI to run red-teaming tests (basically simulated attacks) to spot weaknesses in other AI systems so problems can be fixed early.
Laplace seeks funding at TechCrunch Disrupt
CEO Howie Sun says this builds a shared foundation of evidence that customers, insurers, and regulators can trust.
Founded by Sun and Henry Liu at the University of Michigan, Laplace's tech is already helping companies like Isuzu and NVIDIA, and they're competing at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco to raise funds and take on bigger players in the growing AI safety space.