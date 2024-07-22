In short Simplifying... In short A ransomware attack has temporarily shut down the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the largest trial court in the US.

The court, which has handled over a million cases and 2,200 jury trials this year, is investigating the incident but found no signs of compromised user data.

The full impact on court operations and the 10 million residents it serves is still unclear. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The cyber assault, which commenced early Friday, resulted in a complete shutdown of the court's computer system

Ransomware attack shuts down largest US trial court, investigation underway

By Akash Pandey 02:56 pm Jul 22, 202402:56 pm

What's the story The Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the largest trial court in the United States, recently fell victim to a ransomware attack. The cyber assault, which commenced early Friday, resulted in a complete shutdown of the court's computer system. According to court officials, this incident is unrelated to the recent global disruptions caused by a faulty CrowdStrike software update. Upon detection of the attack, immediate measures were taken to disable all network systems within the court.

Security measures

No user data compromised

The court's computer network systems remained offline throughout the weekend as investigations into the attack continued. Despite the severity of the cyber assault, a preliminary investigation found no evidence of user data being compromised. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County plays a pivotal role in the US justice system, serving 10 million residents across 36 courthouses in Los Angeles County.

Operational disruption

Impact on court operations yet to be determined

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County, has seen nearly 1.2 million cases filed and 2,200 jury trials conducted in 2022 alone. The full impact of this ransomware attack on its operations is yet to be ascertained. As the court serves Los Angeles County's residents and courthouses, any disruption could potentially affect a large number of people and cases.