Leaked images show Galaxy Watch 9 runs Snapdragon Wear Elite
Technology
Samsung's next Galaxy Watch 9 will run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, according to fresh leaks.
Images from Evan Blass's Leakmail newsletter clearly show the "Powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite" label, marking a big shift away from Samsung's usual Exynos chips.
Snapdragon Wear Elite was announced earlier this year (2026)
The Snapdragon Wear Elite is Qualcomm's latest 3-nanometer processor, promising smoother performance and smarter AI features for wearables.
After years of people saying Qualcomm chips lagged behind Samsung's own, this move could level up the Galaxy Watch experience.
The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to drop next week alongside Samsung's newest foldable phones; the Snapdragon Wear Elite was announced earlier in 2026.