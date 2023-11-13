Everything we know about GTA 6: Features, tools, and weapons

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Everything we know about GTA 6: Features, tools, and weapons

By Sanjana Shankar 04:52 pm Nov 13, 202304:52 pm

The game could include two new main characters

After nearly ten years, Rockstar Games has finally revealed information about the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The game's trailer is scheduled for release in December, aligning with Rockstar's 25th-anniversary celebration. A significant leak has provided a glimpse into the game, suggesting it will offer an action-packed experience with a wide array of weapons and tools for players to use.

2/4

Expected tools in GTA 6

Based on the leaks, GTA 6 is likely to include an auto-dialer, pool cue, assorted golf clubs, a crowbar, and a cut-off tool for breaking open chained doors, fences, and containers. Players might also have access to a slim jim for unlocking older cars, while newer vehicles may require an Immobilizer Bypass. Players can evade police detection using a 'Tracker Jammer' device which prevents GPS devices from sending or receiving signals.

3/4

Health recovery items and other tools

In GTA 6, players may have access to health recovery items such as food and beverages, painkillers, and trauma kits. Cigarettes could potentially offer an adrenaline or stamina boost. Other items that may be featured include a torch, USB drive, and binoculars. Both protagonists in GTA 6 could carry duffle bags or backpacks for storing cash, gold, and consumables.

4/4

Weapons featured in GTA 6

GTA 6 may showcase weapons akin to those in GTA 5, like the rocket launcher, compact SMG, assault rifle, knife, and pump action shotgun. Additional weapons could comprise a carbine rifle, flashbang, baseball bat, heavy machine gun, hunter sniper, smoke grenade, and polymer pistol. The leak also suggests GTA 6 may include a possible change in car theft mechanics, intricate character animations, and two main characters named Jason and Lucia. The game could be set in Vice City.