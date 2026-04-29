Lenovo and Poco launch new devices including $99 C81 Pro
Technology
April 28 was a busy day for tech fans: Lenovo dropped its Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India, packing a sharp 13-inch 3.5K display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, and handy AI tools like Notes and Live Transcript.
Poco joined in with the C81 Pro, a budget-friendly phone featuring a roomy 6.9-inch screen and a massive 6,000mAh battery, starting at just $99.
Adobe launches Firefly for Creative Cloud
Adobe also made waves by launching Firefly AI assistant in public beta.
It's built to make creative work easier inside Creative Cloud apps, letting users get more done with simple language commands, a big step for anyone who loves creating content or wants to speed up their workflow.