Lenovo launches budget-friendly Idea Tab 5G, Lenovo Tab in India
Lenovo just launched two budget-friendly tablets in India: the Idea Tab 5G and the Lenovo Tab.
Both are aimed at students, work-from-home folks, or anyone who wants a solid device for streaming and browsing—all with 5G support and big screens.
Prices start below ₹20,000, making them pretty accessible.
Here's a look at the highlights
The Idea Tab 5G packs an 11-inch 2.5K display (90Hz), MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, and a hefty 7040mAh battery with 20W charging.
You also get four Dolby Atmos speakers for better sound and up to 256GB storage.
The more affordable Lenovo Tab offers a 10.1-inch FHD screen (60Hz), Helio G85 processor, up to 128GB storage, and a decent-sized 5100mAh battery.
Both have an 8MP rear camera plus a 5MP front-facing camera for calls or selfies.
Both tablets are now up for sale
The Idea Tab 5G comes in Luna Grey at ₹17,999 (stylus sold separately), while the Lenovo Tab is available in Polar Blue at ₹10,999.
Both are now up for grabs on Lenovo's website as well as online stores and retail shops across India.