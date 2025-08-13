Lenovo launches budget-friendly Idea Tab 5G, Lenovo Tab in India

Here's a look at the highlights

The Idea Tab 5G packs an 11-inch 2.5K display (90Hz), MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, and a hefty 7040mAh battery with 20W charging.

You also get four Dolby Atmos speakers for better sound and up to 256GB storage.

The more affordable Lenovo Tab offers a 10.1-inch FHD screen (60Hz), Helio G85 processor, up to 128GB storage, and a decent-sized 5100mAh battery.

Both have an 8MP rear camera plus a 5MP front-facing camera for calls or selfies.