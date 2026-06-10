Lenovo launches IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Copilot+ in India
Technology
Lenovo just dropped its new AI-powered IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Copilot+ PC in India.
Running on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, plus Intel Arc graphics for smoother performance.
The laptop starts at ₹109,990.
Dual 14 and 15-inch displays
You can pick between a 14-inch or 15-inch display (both pretty bright at up to 400 nits).
It's got a backlit keyboard, IR camera with privacy shutter for extra security, Dolby Audio speakers, and a solid battery for all-day use.
For connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-A and USB-C ports (with DisplayPort and charging support), HDMI, and the classic headphone jack.
It ships with Windows 11 and comes in Luna Grey, available online and offline across India.