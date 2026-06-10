Lenovo launches IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Copilot+ in India

Dual 14 and 15-inch displays

You can pick between a 14-inch or 15-inch display (both pretty bright at up to 400 nits).

It's got a backlit keyboard, IR camera with privacy shutter for extra security, Dolby Audio speakers, and a solid battery for all-day use.

For connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-A and USB-C ports (with DisplayPort and charging support), HDMI, and the classic headphone jack.

It ships with Windows 11 and comes in Luna Grey, available online and offline across India.