Lenovo pulls G02 handheld after pirated Nintendo games controversy
Technology
Lenovo has dropped its G02 handheld gaming device after it was caught up in controversy for including pirated Nintendo games.
The company quietly pulled the device from sites like AliExpress and Alibaba, but lookalike versions (like the Gusgu H7) are still popping up online for about $60, often with the same hardware and preloaded games.
Lenovo says G02 not main product
Lenovo says the G02 was only meant for specific regions and wasn't part of its main product lineup.
They've made it clear they don't support piracy or illegal game downloads, even though similar retro handhelds from other brands are still easy to find.
This whole episode highlights how tricky the emulation market can be for big tech companies, and how fast knockoffs can fill any gaps left behind.