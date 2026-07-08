Lenovo pulls G02 handheld after pirated Nintendo games controversy

Lenovo says G02 not main product

Lenovo says the G02 was only meant for specific regions and wasn't part of its main product lineup.

They've made it clear they don't support piracy or illegal game downloads, even though similar retro handhelds from other brands are still easy to find.

This whole episode highlights how tricky the emulation market can be for big tech companies, and how fast knockoffs can fill any gaps left behind.