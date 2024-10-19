Summarize Simplifying... In short Lightning storms can supercharge "killer" electrons in Earth's radiation belts, posing a threat to satellites and astronauts.

These electrons, accelerated by electromagnetic waves from lightning, can penetrate metal and circuit boards.

These electrons, accelerated by electromagnetic waves from lightning, can penetrate metal and circuit boards.

Understanding lightning's impact on space weather crucial for future missions

Lightning storms pose threat to satellites and astronauts in orbit

By Akash Pandey 02:11 pm Oct 19, 202402:11 pm

What's the story A recent study has found that lightning storms can actually eject high-energy "killer" electrons from Earth's radiation belt into space. The discovery establishes a new link between terrestrial weather and space conditions. The findings could help improve the protection of our space equipment and astronauts in orbit. Aerospace engineer Max Feinland from the University of Colorado, Boulder, called these particles "scary ones" or "killer electrons."

Electron behavior

Understanding the nature and impact

The Van Allen radiation belts, which look like a giant donut around our planet, are formed when Earth's magnetic field traps charged particles from the solar wind. They protect us from most of the solar wind and its charged particles. However, some particles can escape, including the "killer" electrons that travel at nearly light speed due to their high energy levels. They can penetrate metal on satellites and circuit boards, posing potential health risks to astronauts in space.

Storm impact

Lightning storms' role in accelerating electrons

Certain processes can accelerate electrons from lower energy levels, including solar storms caused by flares and coronal mass ejections. The link between these processes and lightning was discovered through satellite data, showing clusters of high-energy electrons moving through the inner radiation belt. Notably, this finding challenges previous assumptions about the stability of the inner radiation belt.

Discovery

Lightning strikes and high-energy electron surges

Feinland's meticulous analysis of archival records showed 45 surges of high-energy electrons between 1996 and 2006. Some of these surges were associated with lightning strikes in Earth's atmosphere, happening less than a second after lightning was detected. This indicates that electromagnetic waves called whistler waves, generated by lightning, could trigger a chain reaction leading to the formation of relativistic killer electrons.

Research prospects

Uncertainties and future research on killer electrons

The exact frequency and specific conditions to trigger this phenomenon are still unclear. Solar activity, plasma density, and wave activity could all potentially affect the generation of relativistic electrons. Further observations and analysis are needed to fully understand the nature of these wave-particle interactions. The study concludes by suggesting that astronauts may need to stay indoors during storms due to the potential risk of "electron rain."