The world's first-ever wooden satellite, LignoSat, has been successfully deployed into Earth's orbit.

The satellite was placed into Earth's orbit last month from the International Space Station, NASA revealed in a blog post shared Tuesday.

LignoSat was taken to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2024 on a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule.

The groundbreaking project is a joint venture between Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry.