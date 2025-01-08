World's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, deployed in space
What's the story
The world's first-ever wooden satellite, LignoSat, has been successfully deployed into Earth's orbit.
The satellite was placed into Earth's orbit last month from the International Space Station, NASA revealed in a blog post shared Tuesday.
LignoSat was taken to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2024 on a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule.
The groundbreaking project is a joint venture between Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry.
Construction details
LignoSat: A unique blend of tradition and technology
LignoSat is a perfect combination of age-old craftsmanship and modern technology.
The satellite is made from 10cm long panels of honoki magnolia wood, employing a traditional Japanese wood-joinery technique that does not require screws or glue.
Despite being made of wood, LignoSat weighs just 900 grams.
This unique satellite design could change the way future space exploration missions are conducted.
Research objectives
LignoSat's mission: Exploring wood's potential in space
The main goal of LignoSat's six-month orbital mission is to explore the use of wood in space.
This research could offer a glimpse into sustainable substitutes for conventional satellite materials like aluminum, titanium, teflon, and thermoplastics.
Sensors on LignoSat will observe the strain on the wood and its response to temperature changes and radiation exposure as it orbits Earth.
Durability tests
LignoSat's resilience and future implications
The resilience of LignoSat will be tested as it will have to withstand temperature swings from -100 to 100 degrees Celsius every 45 minutes during its orbit.
The satellite's ability to protect its technological equipment from Earth's geomagnetic field will also be assessed.
These tests are crucial in determining the feasibility of using wood for lunar and Mars exploration missions in the future.
Environmental impact
Wooden satellites: A sustainable solution to space debris
Wooden satellites like LignoSat could provide a more sustainable answer to the increasing menace of space debris.
Unlike traditional satellites that leave aluminum oxide particles in the upper atmosphere for years after re-entry, wooden satellites would just burn up after re-entering Earth's atmosphere.
This property greatly minimizes their environmental footprint and makes them a desirable choice for future space missions.