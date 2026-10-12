LineageOS 24 launches on October 12 with Android 17
LineageOS 24, the latest release of the LineageOS custom ROM, just launched on October 12.
Built on Android 17, it brings a redesigned interface, easier installs using WebUSB tools, and security patches from August 2025 through October 2026.
The release also sets the stage for LineageOS's big 10th anniversary coming up in December.
LineageOS adds Canvas editor, streamed updates
This update introduces a revamped Canvas image editor with simple editing tools like cropping and filters.
The Updater app now supports streamed updates for quicker installs, while Twelve loads large media libraries faster and Jelly now supports PWA-like apps using a new shortcut.
Heads up: new builds won't roll out for devices stuck on old Linux kernels, though LineageOS 22.2 will still get ongoing monthly security patches.
Supported devices should see the update soon!