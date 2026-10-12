LineageOS 24 nightlies now support Pixel 10 and 10a
LineageOS just rolled out official support for the Pixel 10 and 10a series, starting today.
If you've got a Pixel 10 or 10 Pro, you can already try out nightly builds of LineageOS 24, built on Android 17, for a fresh, customizable experience.
Some other models are still in the queue, but the main ones are good to go.
LineageOS team overcame delays, added features
Getting LineageOS working on these Pixels wasn't easy. Google made things tricky by holding back key hardware info and delaying kernel releases.
Still, the developers pushed through and packed in some cool updates like Material 3 Expressive changes to the default app suite and a brand-new "Canvas" image editor.
Plus, with security patches up to date through October 2026 and no built-in AI features, this release is perfect if you want more control over your phone without extra bloat.