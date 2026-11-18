Why many LinkedIn users are planning to deactivate their accounts
What's the story
LinkedIn, once a go-to platform for job seekers and professionals, is witnessing a decline in user engagement. Many users are either logging off or deactivating their accounts. The reasons for this trend are both cultural and structural. A major concern is that LinkedIn has transformed from a job-focused network into a platform for performative self-promotion and buggy job listings.
Content concerns
AI's impact on user experience
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools since 2023 has led to a 400% increase in AI-generated posts on LinkedIn.
Users now find the feed monotonous with recycled statistics and templates, diluting authenticity.
Further compounding these issues is the problem of unsolicited sales pitches on the platform.
Some professionals, particularly in security, legal, and privacy-sensitive industries, have reduced their public profile visibility or deleted accounts entirely over concern about data usage.
Usage tips
How to avoid burnout
To avoid burnout on LinkedIn, users are advised to restructure their relationship with the platform.
This includes batching time to 15 minutes a day and muting accounts that post hollow corporate content.
The "Golden Hour" strategy can be employed to make each post work harder with less frequency.
Instead of noisy daily updates, focusing on creating two high-quality posts per week is recommended for strategic and authentic use of LinkedIn.
Platform status
The future of LinkedIn
Despite the decline in user engagement, LinkedIn continues to grow by two to three million new members every week.
The users leaving represent a minority, and for business-to-business (B2B) networking, recruiting, and career advancement purposes, it remains the dominant platform.
There is no direct alternative at LinkedIn's scale but niche communities like GitHub for tech or Behance for design can complement its use.