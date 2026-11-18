The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools since 2023 has led to a 400% increase in AI-generated posts on LinkedIn.

Users now find the feed monotonous with recycled statistics and templates, diluting authenticity.

Further compounding these issues is the problem of unsolicited sales pitches on the platform.

Some professionals, particularly in security, legal, and privacy-sensitive industries, have reduced their public profile visibility or deleted accounts entirely over concern about data usage.