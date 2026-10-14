Linus Torvalds uses Claude Code to write Linux kernel code
Big news in the coding world: Linus Torvalds, the mind behind Linux, is now using the AI tool Claude Code to help write kernel code.
This is a real shift from his earlier doubts about AI in programming.
His latest batch of patches tackles a tricky issue with how Linux handles files when lots of threads are reading at once.
Linux patches boost reads, cause regressions
The new updates make reading files faster by tweaking how memory gets reused, which helps cut down on slowdowns when lots of things happen at once.
Tests showed better performance and less strain on the system, but some new problems popped up, like slower memory cleanup and issues with certain pages not being mapped.
These hiccups need fixing before anything goes into the main Linux release, but it's a sign that even veteran developers are giving AI tools a real shot.