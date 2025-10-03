Lore, a new search engine, raises $1.1 million pre-seed funding Technology Oct 03, 2025

Lore, a fresh search engine built by Zehra Naqvi, just secured $1.1 million in pre-seed funding and is gearing up to emerge from stealth on October 6, 2025.

Aimed at fans who love diving deep into internet fandoms, Lore stands out with features like personalized graphs and obsession reports.

Naqvi says she wants to bring back the rich fandom culture she enjoyed growing up.