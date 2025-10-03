Lore, a new search engine, raises $1.1 million pre-seed funding
Lore, a fresh search engine built by Zehra Naqvi, just secured $1.1 million in pre-seed funding and is gearing up to emerge from stealth on October 6, 2025.
Aimed at fans who love diving deep into internet fandoms, Lore stands out with features like personalized graphs and obsession reports.
Naqvi says she wants to bring back the rich fandom culture she enjoyed growing up.
Beta testing shows strong potential for the platform
Lore lets users interactively explore theories and cultural contexts—making it more engaging than your average search tool.
In beta testing, over 1,000 people logged in and nearly 24,000 searches were made, showing real excitement from early users.
Village Global led the investment round with Precursor Ventures joining in.
The team plans to keep improving Lore as they welcome more fans onboard.