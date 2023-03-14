Technology

Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's what you need to do

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 14, 2023

An Aadhaar card is a versatile document, needed for verification purposes, and losing/misplacing it, can bring huge problems. A resident can voluntarily use his Aadhaar number in various forms specified by UIDAI. However, paper-based letters or PVC cards are more widely considered when compared to forms like eAadhaar or mAadhaar. In case, you have accidentally misplaced your physical card, here's what you can do.

How to retrieve your paper-based letter?

If you are fortunate enough, you might find your lost card. Otherwise, you may end up getting a new card. If you have lost your paper-based Aadhaar letter, visit any UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra, and fill out the "Aadhaar Correction" form. If you remember your Enrolment ID or Aadhaar number, you may simply request the registrar to issue a duplicate card.

What if you don't remember your Aadhaar number/Enrolment ID?

If you're at an enrollment center for a duplicate paper-based Aadhaar letter, and cannot recall your Aadhaar number/Enrolment ID, the executive will run a quick fingerprint and iris scan. These biometrics will be matched with the data stored in UIDAI's repository. If verified, a request for a duplicate Aadhaar Card will be placed. Once processed, you'll get the new card at your residential address.

You can also opt for another method

A cardholder can request a duplicate paper-based Aadhaar letter by connecting with UIDAI's customer support at 1800-180-1947. Make a call, and follow the steps directed by IVR to talk to an executive. Request a duplicate copy of the paper-based card and verify your details. Post verification, the request for your card will be initiated, and it will be sent to your address via post.

What if you have lost your PVC card?

If you've lost your Aadhaar PVC card, you can order it online from UIDAI's official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/). Login to your account using the 12-digit Aadhaar number, enter captcha code, and click 'Send OTP.' On myAadhaar dashboard, choose 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card,' preview demographic details, and click on 'Next.' Make the payment of Rs. 50 and you should receive your PVC card in some days.

Can someone misuse your lost or stolen Aadhaar card?

Generally, no one can harm you or access your Aadhaar-linked bank accounts even if they have your Aadhaar card. It is just like any other identity document that you've been using freely for decades. However, if it falls prey to the wrong hands, your Aadhaar card could be misused, and you might end up being a victim of identity theft, cyber scams, and more.

How to prevent identity theft/cyber scams?

If you have lost your Aadhaar card, the first thing to do is to prevent your details from being misused. You can simply lock your biometrics for a particular duration. Meanwhile, you may also keep an eye on the authentication history. Visit the myAadhaar portal, and click on "Aadhaar Authentication History." Log in to your account, and check for the recent activities.