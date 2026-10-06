Lumio launches Arc 7 projector in India with Google TV

Lumio just launched its Arc 7 (2026) projector in India, and it's packing some handy upgrades.

Running on Google TV (Android 14), this device can throw up a massive 120-inch image.

You get brighter visuals at 500 ANSI lumens, punchier colors thanks to improved DCI-P3 coverage, and sharper contrast for a better viewing experience, all with double the storage at 32GB.