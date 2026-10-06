Lumio launches Arc 7 projector in India with Google TV
Technology
Lumio just launched its Arc 7 (2026) projector in India, and it's packing some handy upgrades.
Running on Google TV (Android 14), this device can throw up a massive 120-inch image.
You get brighter visuals at 500 ANSI lumens, punchier colors thanks to improved DCI-P3 coverage, and sharper contrast for a better viewing experience, all with double the storage at 32GB.
Arc 7 priced ₹34,999 October 8
The Arc 7 keeps easy setup features like autofocus and auto-keystone correction, plus Dolby Audio for solid sound.
It's priced at ₹34,999 and goes on sale October 8 via Lumio Store, Amazon, and Flipkart.
There's a one-year warranty included and support from more than 300 service centers across India if you ever need help.