Lumio's smart TVs gain AI agents to automate routine tasks
Technology
Soon, Lumio's smart TVs will get a big upgrade: built-in AI agents that handle the boring stuff for you.
CEO Raghu Reddy says it best: AI's real magic is making life easier by automating those repetitive tasks, so you can just enjoy your shows without the hassle.
Project Neo enables messaging on TVs
With Project Neo, finding what to watch gets a lot smoother.
You'll be able to use WhatsApp or Instagram right from your TV—just text something like "movies where the villain wins," and the AI will dig up options and update your watch list automatically.
This handy feature rolls out later this year, aiming to make streaming feel way more personal and effortless.