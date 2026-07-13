Lumistar's Carry is a portable AI trainer with humanlike reactions

You can call for passes with just a hand gesture, and Carry delivers the ball with humanlike accuracy.

Its four cameras track up to five players at once, analyzing shot accuracy and court positions as you play.

There's also multi-ball mode for longer sessions, built-in safety sensors that pause if someone steps too close, and an app for storing sessions and getting AI feedback.

Early-bird pricing starts at $2,499 on Kickstarter, with shipping expected by November 2026.