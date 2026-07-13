Lumistar's Carry is a portable AI trainer with humanlike reactions
Lumistar's new device, Carry, is shaking up basketball practice.
Unlike old-school machines, Carry uses AI and computer vision to react to your moves in real time, so it actually feels like you're playing against a real person.
It's portable (with wheels and a handle), sets up in about 60 seconds, and doesn't need any tools.
Lumistar's Carry supports gesture passes
You can call for passes with just a hand gesture, and Carry delivers the ball with humanlike accuracy.
Its four cameras track up to five players at once, analyzing shot accuracy and court positions as you play.
There's also multi-ball mode for longer sessions, built-in safety sensors that pause if someone steps too close, and an app for storing sessions and getting AI feedback.
Early-bird pricing starts at $2,499 on Kickstarter, with shipping expected by November 2026.