Magnetic fields may slow winds on 7 ultra hot Jupiters
Scientists found something unexpected: seven extremely hot exoplanets, called ultra-hot Jupiters, actually have slower winds than cooler ones.
Turns out, invisible magnetic fields might be putting the brakes on these winds, a twist that could help scientists investigate smaller planets which could potentially support life.
VLT and Gemini show magnetic drag
Using data from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile and the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, the team discovered that magnetic drag (where electromagnetic forces slow down charged particles) is likely behind these sluggish winds, sometimes clocking in at around 7,200km/h to over 25,000km/h.
By inferring how strong these magnetic fields may be from wind speeds and atmospheric modeling, scientists are getting a clearer picture of how alien atmospheres work, and what makes some planets more interesting for future exploration.