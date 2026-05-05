Major publishers sue Meta in New York over Llama training

Publishers seek damages and class action

The publishers want damages and class-action status so other authors can join in. Author Scott Turow is also part of the case.

They argue Meta is ignoring intellectual property rights: Maria Pallante put it bluntly, saying "Meta's mass-scale infringement isn't public progress, and AI will never be properly realized if tech companies prioritize pirate sites over scholarship and imagination,".

This isn't just about Meta; similar lawsuits have hit OpenAI and Anthropic too, with one ending in a $1.5 billion settlement.