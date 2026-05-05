Major publishers sue Meta in New York over Llama training
Five major publishers (including Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette, Macmillan, and McGraw Hill) are suing Meta in New York. They say Meta used millions of their copyrighted books and articles to train its AI model Llama without asking.
The list includes everything from textbooks to popular novels like The Fifth Season and The Wild Robot.
Publishers seek damages and class action
The publishers want damages and class-action status so other authors can join in. Author Scott Turow is also part of the case.
They argue Meta is ignoring intellectual property rights: Maria Pallante put it bluntly, saying "Meta's mass-scale infringement isn't public progress, and AI will never be properly realized if tech companies prioritize pirate sites over scholarship and imagination,".
This isn't just about Meta; similar lawsuits have hit OpenAI and Anthropic too, with one ending in a $1.5 billion settlement.