Major US banks face online access problems, Chase cites bug
On Monday, a bunch of big US banks, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bank, and Truist, had issues with their online services. People struggled to log in or complete transactions.
Chase explained it was a technical bug slowing down some payments but reassured everyone that account access was still safe.
US Bank warns Zelle delays
US Bank said there might be delays with Zelle payments going to or coming from other banks, even though its own systems were working normally.
These hiccups followed a major Microsoft outage on Friday that disrupted Outlook and Teams worldwide.