MapQuest makes comeback in 2026 as usage jumps roughly 50x
MapQuest is making a surprising comeback in 2026.
After a full MapQuest app arrived earlier this year, it is now ranked eighth on Apple's App Store and fifth on Google Play in the US (its best showing in decades).
Usage has jumped roughly 50 times, putting MapQuest back on the map for a new generation.
MapQuest refuses to rename 'Lake Ontario'
The big boost came when MapQuest refused to rename "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America," unlike Google Maps and Apple Maps, after a US executive order.
This move went viral online and drew users back to MapQuest.
To keep up with demand, it is rapidly building out support for Android Auto, adding to its existing Apple CarPlay compatibility.
MapQuest offers navigation, lacks live transit
Owned by System1, MapQuest gives you turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic updates, but still doesn't have live transit tracking like some rivals.
Even so, its recent surge shows old favorites can still find new life if they stick to their values.