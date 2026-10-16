MapQuest returns with 'Surveillance layer' showing ALPRs and outdoor cameras
Technology
MapQuest is making a comeback with a feature that lets you spot automated license plate readers (ALPRs) and other outdoor surveillance cameras right on its maps.
The new "Surveillance Layer" shows known plate readers and outdoor surveillance cameras from Flock Safety, Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), and other vendors, can be switched on just like traffic or incident updates, giving users a clearer view of where surveillance is happening around them.
MapQuest rejects government rename orders
Unlike Google Maps and Apple Maps, MapQuest has refused to follow government orders to rename certain locations.
This independent streak is helping it rebuild its reputation, and it's catching the attention of people.