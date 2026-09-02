MapQuest tops Apple US App Store after keeping Lake Ontario
Technology
MapQuest just shot to the top of Apple's US App Store after it decided not to follow President Trump's order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America.
The executive order came after trade talks with Canada broke down, but MapQuest stuck with the original name, saying users are used to it.
Google Apple Maps rename US lake
The move helped MapQuest land as the fifth most popular free app on Android in the US.
Meanwhile, Google Maps and Apple Maps switched to "Lake America" for US users, but kept "Lake Ontario" everywhere else.
The renaming sparked pushback: New York's governor and Ontario's premier both rejected it, and most Americans are not on board either, according to a recent poll.
Still, federal agencies have made the change official in their systems.