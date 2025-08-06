Mark your calendars for the next 'Blood Moon'—here's when
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On September 7, 2025, a total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a striking red—yep, that's a "Blood Moon."
The show kicks off at 9:58pm IST and wraps up by 1:26am IST on September 8.
The best part? Nearly 77% of the world (about 6.2 billion people) can catch it, with the main event—totality—lasting around 82 minutes.
Where to catch the show
If you're in India, look up between 11:00pm and 12:22am for the full experience.
China, Japan, Southeast Asia, parts of Australia, Kenya, and Iran also get front-row seats.
Some areas in Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand will see only part of it.
Supermoon spectacle
This isn't just any lunar eclipse—it's happening near the Moon's closest point to Earth (perigee), so expect a bigger and brighter "Supermoon" effect along with that classic Blood Moon glow.
Missed it? The next total lunar eclipse won't be until March 2026!