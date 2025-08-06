Mark your calendars for the next 'Blood Moon'—here's when Technology Aug 06, 2025

Heads up, sky-watchers!

On September 7, 2025, a total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a striking red—yep, that's a "Blood Moon."

The show kicks off at 9:58pm IST and wraps up by 1:26am IST on September 8.

The best part? Nearly 77% of the world (about 6.2 billion people) can catch it, with the main event—totality—lasting around 82 minutes.