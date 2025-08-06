WhatsApp kicks off 7 million scammy accounts in H1 2025
Meta has just kicked nearly seven million scammy WhatsApp accounts off the platform in the first half of 2025, mostly from Southeast Asia.
These scams were all about fake crypto deals and pyramid schemes, run by organized groups targeting people worldwide.
To help users stay safe, WhatsApp now gives you a heads-up if you're added to a group by someone you don't know, plus an easy "safety overview" so you can check out who's behind the group before joining.
Stay vigilant against scams
Meta even joined forces with OpenAI to shut down an AI-powered scam from Cambodia that used ChatGPT-style messages to trick people on WhatsApp.
With scams getting more high-tech, WhatsApp is reminding everyone to stay vigilant.
Double-check unknown contacts, never share your info or cash details with strangers, and use privacy settings (like two-step verification) to keep your account locked down.
Stay sharp—don't let scammers mess with your trust.