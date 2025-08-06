WhatsApp kicks off 7 million scammy accounts in H1 2025 Technology Aug 06, 2025

Meta has just kicked nearly seven million scammy WhatsApp accounts off the platform in the first half of 2025, mostly from Southeast Asia.

These scams were all about fake crypto deals and pyramid schemes, run by organized groups targeting people worldwide.

To help users stay safe, WhatsApp now gives you a heads-up if you're added to a group by someone you don't know, plus an easy "safety overview" so you can check out who's behind the group before joining.