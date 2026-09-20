Mark Zuckerberg highlights tech split over OpenAI and Anthropic slowdown
Technology
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pointing out a split in the tech industry over how to handle artificial intelligence (AI).
In his new post, he says companies like OpenAI and Anthropic want to slow down AI until safety measures catch up.
Meta delayed Muse AI for safety
Zuckerberg says building trust and keeping users aligned is key. Otherwise, people just won't use these systems.
He shared that Meta even delayed its Muse AI model to make sure it was safer before launch.
For him, focusing on user needs and safety is the responsible path for building AI and a bright future.