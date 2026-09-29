Mark Zuckerberg taps Chirantan Desai to lead Meta Enterprise Platform
Meta just dropped its new Enterprise Platform: a bunch of AI tools and coding features aimed at helping businesses work smarter.
To steer this big move, Mark Zuckerberg tapped Chirantan "CJ" Desai (former CEO and President of database company MongoDB) as the new chief enterprise platform officer.
It's a clear signal Meta wants to take on Microsoft and Google in the business tech game.
Meta's Muse agent tops app charts
The first wave of tools includes the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, and Muse Code. The Muse agent app has already shot to the top of app store charts since its September launch.
Pricing and release dates are still under wraps, but Meta is betting big: over $100 billion invested in AI infrastructure this year alone.
Desai's switch even shook up MongoDB's stock, more than 17% on the news.