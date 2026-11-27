Zuckerberg shared a photo of his "Winning Turkey smoked by Muse," joking about how his wife Priscilla Chan questioned if he'd helped at all.

Meanwhile, Muse is having a moment: it racked up more than 10 million downloads in just 40 days, rivaling apps like Threads and Disney+.

But there's drama behind the scenes: Meta and Amazon are still negotiating to get Muse back on Amazon's marketplace after Amazon blocked its access in September amid concerns over terms of service, unauthorized access, customer privacy, and security.