Mark Zuckerberg warns AI companies could face serious legal trouble
Technology
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is warning that AI companies could get into serious legal trouble if their systems aren't safe.
He thinks safety should come first, no waiting around for new laws.
Unlike some in the industry who want to slow down AI, Zuckerberg says Meta is focusing on building trust and making sure its tech actually helps people.
Meta delays Muse AI, settles suits
Meta has even delayed the release of its Muse AI agent earlier this year to double-check security, choosing this path on its own.
Meanwhile, the company has settled lawsuits about its platforms being addictive for kids, though it hasn't admitted to any wrongdoing.