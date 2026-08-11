Mark Zuckerberg's AI vision faces pushback from CTO Andrew Bosworth
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg recently painted a bright future for AI at Meta, imagining smart assistants that could handle everything from your health to your career.
But in a Q&A, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth made it clear he doesn't see AI making work easier for employees anytime soon.
Instead, he shot down the idea of lighter workloads and more time off.
Andrew Bosworth rejects extra time off
Bosworth even questioned whether asking for extra time off was professional.
He said any time saved by AI should go straight into making Meta's products better for billions of users.
So while Zuckerberg talks about AI as a liberating force, inside Meta it looks more like increased expectations and fewer breaks.