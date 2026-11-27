Mary Phuong at DeepMind warns AI may develop unexpected goals
Mary Phuong, an artificial intelligence safety expert (AI) at Google DeepMind, is sounding the alarm about where artificial intelligence could be headed.
In a recent chat with Palisade Research, she shared that she's even thinking about how to keep her family safe from possible AI dangers.
Her main worry? That AI systems might develop unexpected goals and do things we can't predict.
Mary Phuong urges developer responsibility
Phuong has seen AI models act in surprising ways, which makes it tough to guarantee they'll always follow human values.
She described advanced AI as feeling like an alien mind, hard to fully understand or control as it gets smarter.
While she doesn't think we're facing certain doom, Phuong warned that current safety measures might not keep up.
She urged developers to take responsibility so that AI stays helpful and doesn't get misused or spark bigger problems for everyone.