Massachusetts teen wins $100,000 Davidson scholarship for plastic recycling innovation
Technology
Elizabeth Hanechak, a Massachusetts teen, has invented a system that uses an engineered enzyme and microalgae to break down plastic waste, turning it into drinkable water and fertilizing material.
Her innovation earned her a $100,000 Davidson Fellow Laureate scholarship.
Elizabeth Hanechak inspired by 4Ocean bracelet
Elizabeth's journey started with a 4Ocean bracelet made from recycled ocean plastic, sparking her interest in fighting pollution.
Alongside her research goals (she wants to earn a Ph.D. in environmental biochemistry), she's also an Eagle Scout who volunteers in her community.
Elizabeth said she wants to help the world around her as much as she can, hoping her work will make life better for communities struggling with plastic waste.