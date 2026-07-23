Satellite imagery captures 10,000-km-long rain band from India-South Korea
What's the story
A massive monsoon rain band, stretching 7,000 to 10,000km from northern India to South Korea, has been captured in satellite imagery. This phenomenon is one of the most active phases of the 2026 southwest monsoon. The cloud band, also known as a monsoon convergence zone, formed when moisture-laden winds from the Indian Ocean interacted with weather systems across Asia, resulting in a nearly continuous corridor of clouds and rainfall spanning thousands of kilometers.
Weather impact
Meteorologists term this weather event a 'massive monsoon day'
The cloud band has significantly increased rainfall across India, with the country receiving around 170-180% of its normal daily monsoon rainfall over the past two days.
Meteorologists have termed this weather event a "massive monsoon day," with rainfall levels far surpassing climatological averages in several areas.
The satellite image shows thick cloud cover over much of central, northern, and eastern India before extending northeast through the Himalayan belt into China and Japan.
Weather forecast
Intense rainfall raises concerns about flash floods, waterlogging in India
The active phase of the monsoon has already brought heavy rainfall to states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Rajasthan.
Eastern and northeastern states are also witnessing intense precipitation due to low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal.
However, this intense monsoon activity has also raised concerns about possible flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and river swelling in vulnerable Himalayan regions such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Global influence
Active monsoon phase expected to continue through the week
Forecasts indicate that this active monsoon phase will continue through the week, which could help reduce India's seasonal rainfall deficit and support agricultural activities during kharif cropping season.
According to the IMD, widespread severe weather is expected in several states between July 22 and July 24.
Extremely heavy rain is forecast for isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, southwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, Konkan, and Goa.
Intense spell of rain is also expected in Gujarat region between July 22-24.