AI may have solved world's most famous math problem
What's the story
Levent Alpoge, a mathematician at AI company Anthropic, has claimed to have proven the Riemann Hypothesis using a large language model (LLM). The hypothesis, proposed by mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, suggests that prime numbers are distributed along the number line in a complex but meaningful way. It has been an unsolved problem in mathematics for over 167 years and is considered one of the most famous open problems.
Mathematical significance
Significance of the Riemann Hypothesis
The Riemann Hypothesis is a key element of number theory, and its proof or disproof would have far-reaching implications in the field.
The Clay Mathematics Institute has even put a $1 million bounty on a solution to this problem.
Despite its importance, progress toward solving the hypothesis has been slow, as there was no clear path to proving Riemann's conjecture.
Technological breakthrough
Alpoge's breakthrough in mathematics
Alpoge's claim comes as a major leap in AI's mathematical capabilities.
He shared his proof coded in Lean, a programming language that checks the mathematical correctness of each argument.
This development marks a significant shift from AI being an unreliable college student to becoming a superhuman force capable of tackling complex mathematical problems.
Potential impact
Proof confirms the 'Generalized Riemann Hypothesis'
Alpoge's proof also confirms the "Generalized Riemann Hypothesis," a major extension of Riemann's original conjecture.
If verified, it could revolutionize mathematics by revealing a wealth of hidden structure underlying the entire mathematical universe.
Hector Pasten, a mathematician at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, likened this work to a Rosetta Stone that completes a dictionary between different branches of math where connections were only partial.
Research opportunities
New avenues in number theory
Carlo Pagano, a professor at Concordia University in Quebec and visiting researcher at Google DeepMind, believes that the new ideas in Alpoge's proof could open up entirely new avenues of thinking in number theory.
He said, "It is very plausible to me that the new ideas in the proof will open up brand new avenues of thinking in number theory."
Wider implications
'Human triumph' and celebration ahead
The Riemann result, if verified, could have far-reaching implications beyond the realm of mathematics.
MIT mathematician Andrew Sutherland emphasized the significance of this achievement, saying it is a "human triumph" and a day for celebration.
He stressed that while there is much work to be done in understanding the mathematical details of the proof, this development highlights the importance of human effort in creating Lean and LLMs.