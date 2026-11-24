Mathematician who solved Riemann Hypothesis joked about 250,000-page proof
What's the story
Levent Alpoge, the mathematician who recently claimed to have solved the Riemann Hypothesis with the help of Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude, has clarified that his claim about a 250,000-page proof was a joke. The Riemann Hypothesis is one of mathematics' most famous problems and has stumped mathematicians for over 160 years. However, Alpoge hasn't retracted his assertion that he and Claude found a solution.
Clarification
'250,000+ pages was a joke guys!'
In a post on X, Alpoge confessed to some "stupid things" he did while presenting his work.
He admitted that the claim of a 250,000-page proof was meant as a joke. "250,000+ pages was a joke guys!, I find big number extremely hilarious," he wrote.
He also mentioned another project with "60,000 pages of slop," which he found funny too.
Programming choice
Alpoge explains decision to publish proof in Lean
Alpoge explained his decision to publish the proof in Lean, a programming language for formalizing mathematical proofs.
He didn't want to attach an unreadable AI-generated explanation to his work. However, he wasn't proud of the quality of the code used to formalize the proof.
"The Lean is full of garbage obviously," he admitted, while adding that criticism of its quality is fair.
Verification
Two groups have independently verified the claims
Despite the controversy, two groups, Lean Focused Research Organisation and Mathlib Initiative, have independently verified Alpoge's formalization.
They certified that the Riemann Hypothesis was solved.
This has added another layer to the ongoing debate over AI-generated mathematical proofs and their validation in the scientific community.
Allegations
Anthropic allegedly stole an X user's proof
Separately, an X user going by the name of Hanyel Paul Okolo accused Anthropic of stealing his proof of the Riemann Hypothesis.
He claimed he had developed it and taught it to Claude in July 2026.
"Why is my Riemann hypothesis proof, which I taught to Claude, your learning agent, in June-July 2026, is now being claimed by a member of your organization's maths team as their own creation?" he asked.