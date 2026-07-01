Matrix launches platform where digital agents manage complex business projects
Technology
Matrix, an AI startup, just dropped a platform where digital agents handle business tasks like research and marketing with barely any human help.
You set the goals, assign roles, and these agents take care of the rest: communicating, generating reports, and even adapting as things change.
Unlike basic chatbots, they're built to manage complicated projects over hours or days.
Experts say humans must supervise automation
Even with all this automation, people are still in charge of big decisions and setting direction.
Tech giants like Microsoft and Google are working on similar tools to boost productivity.
Experts think platforms like this could make life easier for startups and small businesses, but say humans need to stay involved to keep things on track and avoid mistakes.