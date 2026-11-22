Max Tegmark claims Anthropic employees joked about overthrowing US government
MIT's Max Tegmark claims some Anthropic employees have casually talked, after a few drinks, about "The conversation often gets into overthrowing the US government and taking over the world," particularly after they have had a few drinks.
Instead of using the word "coup," they apparently use phrases like "alignment without control" to keep things vague.
Tegmark warns AI lacks oversight
Tegmark is also worried about how little government oversight there is on AI.
He criticized companies like Anthropic and OpenAI for pushing back against stronger rules, saying AI is "less regulated than a sandwich shop."
He believes decisions about powerful AI should be made democratically, not just by tech companies.