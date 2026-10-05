McDonald's deploys AI to set menu prices at US restaurants
Technology
McDonald's has started using AI to decide menu prices at its US locations, which means the price of your meal can change depending on where you are.
For example, two Fresno stores had a 21% difference in Big Mac prices.
The AI looks at what customers are willing to pay and adjusts accordingly, so grabbing a burger isn't always the same deal everywhere.
Franchisees report pressure over AI pricing
While McDonald's says this pricing tool is optional, several franchisees feel pressured to use it since corporate keeps an eye on pricing noncompliance.
Some owners are worried about profits because McDonald's takes a share of sales.
This move is part of a bigger trend: AI-driven dynamic pricing has become increasingly common in the food industry.