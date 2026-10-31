McKinsey says AI search tools overtake search engines' shopping influence
AI search tools have officially overtaken traditional search engines when it comes to influencing what people buy, according to a new McKinsey report.
These AI searches are over three times more likely to impact your purchase, with nearly one-third of users saying AI was the main reason behind their latest shopping decision.
It's clear: AI is quickly becoming the go-to for discovering and choosing products.
Majority of shoppers use standalone AI
McKinsey's survey of 21,000 shoppers found that 56% used standalone AI tools for shopping in the three months prior to the survey (survey conducted in June 2026), while just 27% tried out retailer-operated assistants.
Standalone AIs are favorites for finding new stuff, but retailer-run bots have a slight edge at checkout since retailers have existing infrastructure for live inventory, payments, and delivery.
Plus, most users love how these tools help them save time and narrow down choices; 81% said these tools helped them narrow down and filter choices.