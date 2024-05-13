Next Article

The chipset will be used in mid-range smartphones

MediaTek launches 4nm Dimensity 8250 SoC with 5G, AI capabilities

By Akash Pandey 05:40 pm May 13, 202405:40 pm

What's the story MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 8250 System-on-a-Chip (SoC). The new chipset, built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication technology, features an integrated 5G modem and supports artificial intelligence (AI) processing. It also boasts enhanced image processing capabilities. This launch follows closely on the heels of MediaTek's flagship-grade Dimensity 9300+ chipset unveiling last week.

Technical details

A closer look at the specifications

The Dimensity 8250 SoC is powered by four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It includes an Arm Cortex-A78 core with a clock speed of 3.1GHz, three additional Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds up to 3.0GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores reaching a maximum speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset also incorporates the Mali-G610 MC6 graphics processing unit (GPU), further enhancing its performance capabilities.

Advanced features

Camera and AI capabilities

The Dimensity 8250 supports up to quad-channel LPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It also offers improved camera capabilities, supporting main camera sensors up to 320MP and driving a triple rear camera setup. The chipset uses AI to reduce noise in images and provides up to 2X lossless zoom. Furthermore, it supports video recording in up to 4K resolution at 60fps, with anti-shake electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Performance metrics

Pperformance and power requirements

The new mobile processor from MediaTek is capable of performing dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing. According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 8250 displayed "excellent" ETHZ benchmark performance. The chipset also meets the power requirements of smartphone brands in short bursts, thermal constraints, and power-sensitive scenarios. It supports up to 120Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz Full-HD+ displays and HDR10+ video processing.

Connectivity specs

Take a look at the connectivity features

The Dimensity 8250 chipset features a fully integrated 5G modem with support for SA, NSA, and 3CC sub-6GHz networks. It also offers tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with a peak downlink speed of 4.7Gbps and up to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. These advanced connectivity options ensure that devices powered by the Dimensity 8250 can offer fast and reliable network connections, enhancing user experience in various applications.