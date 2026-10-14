MediaTek discusses 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro for AI and battery
Technology
MediaTek's upcoming 2-nanometer Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, designed to power up AI features on your next smartphone.
Discussed at India Mobile Congress 2026 by Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, these chips aim to make your phone run smoother and last longer on a single charge, so you get better performance and smarter AI without draining your battery.
MediaTek eyes cloud automotive IoT
MediaTek is not stopping at smartphones. The company is also looking at data centers, cloud computing, cars, IoT gadgets, and even smart glasses as part of its bigger tech vision.
Still, it is sticking with flagship phones and teaming up with partners to bring these advanced AI features to future devices.