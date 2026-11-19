Meet TeoTronico, the 53-finger robot pianist takes on human musicians
What's the story
A unique robotic pianist, dubbed TeoTronico, is challenging human musicians in Italy. The machine, which boasts of 53 mechanical fingers instead of the usual 10, can play complex classical pieces and even hold conversations using Google's Gemini AI chatbot. But can it replicate the emotional depth that human musicians bring to their performances?
Musical duel
A recent musical duel in Tuscany
TeoTronico recently went up against Italian concert pianist Roberto Prosseda in a musical duel in Prato, Tuscany.
The contest showcased the robot's technical prowess but also underscored a major difference between machines and human musicians: emotional expression.
Despite its impressive performance, TeoTronico couldn't match the emotional depth that Prosseda brought to his rendition of Chopin's compositions.
Robotic prowess
TeoTronico's impressive piano skills
TeoTronico, developed by Italian engineer Matteo Suzzi in 2008, uses electromagnets and computer instructions to play piano keys with incredible precision.
The robot has displayed its piano-playing skills at various performances over the years.
It also performed works by composers like Mozart and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov during its musical exchange with Prosseda.
AI integration
The robot's interactive personality
TeoTronico's technology has been integrated with Google's Gemini AI chatbot, giving it an interactive personality.
This lets the robot converse and respond to questions, making it more engaging for musicians and audiences alike.
However, it's important to note that Gemini's conversational skills are separate from the mechanical system that plays the piano.
Human touch
Prosseda's take on the matter
Prosseda believes that music is more than just playing the right notes.
He argues that human musicians bring their own interpretation, creativity, and emotional expression into their performances.
According to him, a concert should create a unique moment that moves audiences emotionally, something machines like TeoTronico still struggle with despite their impressive accuracy in reproducing music.